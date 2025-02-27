Source of infection for legionella diseases

Since the beginning of 2025, 41 people have fallen ill with legionella in Vorarlberg. Eight new cases have been added since the end of last week. 37 of these cases have occurred in the Lower Rhine Valley - the Bregenz region and surrounding area. The state's environmental institute has been investigating the source for weeks. Legionella contamination has now been detected in several private households as well as in cooling towers. For the first time, matches have also been found between the sequencing results of the sick persons and environmental samples. In the coming weeks, however, it will be necessary to observe whether further illnesses occur and whether there are any other sources.