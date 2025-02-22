Quiet night, but:
Pope Francis must stay longer in hospital
According to official information, Pope Francis spent another quiet night in the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. This was announced by the Vatican on Saturday morning. The Pope has been in hospital for eight days.
At a press conference on Friday afternoon, the doctors treating him reported that his stay in hospital would extend over the next week.
According to his attending physician Sergio Alfieri, the Pope is not yet out of danger. In any case, his condition has improved since he was admitted to hospital a week ago. The doses of some of the Pope's medication have been reduced slightly.
No announcement yet regarding the Angelus prayer
Whether the Pope will say the Angelus prayer on Sunday from the Gemelli Clinic is still open. "That is for the Holy Father to decide," said Alfieri.
An announcement from the Vatican regarding the Angelus prayer is expected in the course of Saturday.
"Pointless speculation"
The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, considers the rumors currently circulating about a possible resignation of the Pope due to his ailing health to be "pointless speculation": "Now we are thinking about the Holy Father's health, his recovery, his return to the Vatican. These are the only things that count," said Parolin in an interview with the Milan daily "Corriere della Sera" on Saturday.
Parolin has not yet visited the Pope in hospital. "I am ready to meet him if he deems it necessary, but so far there has been no reason to do so. It is better if he remains protected and is visited as little as possible so that he can rest and the therapies he is undergoing are more effective. Thank God, the news from the hospital is encouraging, Francis is recovering," Parolin explained.
Regarding false reports about the Pope's state of health, Parolin said: "I think it is quite normal that in such situations uncontrolled rumors are spread or inappropriate remarks are made: It is certainly not the first time that this has happened," said the 70-year-old prelate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
