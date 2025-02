Truck crashes into crash barrier and car on the S16

At around 10.25 a.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old truck driver and his co-driver were driving towards Germany on the S16 Arlberg expressway when the driver suddenly veered off the road to the right due to microsleep. The truck first collided with a road marker and then with a concrete crash barrier. The vehicle was then skidded to the left, lightly grazing an oncoming car at the rear and crashing into the guardrail again.