Winter paradise beckons for the semester break

Everything is also white on the Turracher Höhe. "We have enough snow. Our hotels are always full during the Viennese semester break, Carinthians often come here for a day trip," says Sabine Springenschmidt from the "Jägerwirt". There was ten centimetres of fresh snow on the Gerlitzen. In Bad Kleinkirchheim, on the Goldeck, the Simonhöhe and on the Koralm, skiing is also possible without any problems, even if there is often only a white band of snow leading down into the valley.