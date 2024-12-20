Let's go
A “mighty” classic above Innsbruck
Let's pay a visit to the legendary "Kasermandl" on the Umbrüggler Alm on the Nordkette before Christmas. The modern, architecturally inspiring alpine hut is a great place to eat.
Unfortunately, we probably won't meet the legendary Almgeist. Instead, a sunny, panoramic hike awaits us from Gramart to the hut, which was rebuilt nine years ago.
For non-Innsbruck locals: First up to the Hungerburg, then at the church head west over to Gramart to the parking lot at the forest playground.
Now we walk a few meters back along the road to follow the marked road to the left to the Umbrüggler Alm. It climbs up through the sparse forest (turn right at the unmarked fork). At a fork in the route, turn left uphill and then right past the bollard with the traffic light up the forest path (cycle route).
The path winds its way upwards at a pleasant incline, in the sparse forest you can always catch a glimpse of the views - especially to the south into the Wipptal valley and the majestic Serles. The route has been a little slippery of late, so grödel would help in such conditions. Fresh snow is forecast for this weekend.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Innsbruck
- Starting point: Paid parking lot in Gramart above Innsbruck at the Gramartboden forest playground (around 865 m)
- Route: cleared road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, Grödel
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from baby age
- Tobogganing: no
- Mountain buggy: theoretically possible
- Refreshments: UmbrügglerAlm (1123 m), open this weekend and then from 27 December, usually closed on Monday and Tuesday, T 0664/3244543, www.umbrueggleralm.tirol
- Arrival by public transport: not possible
- Difference in altitude: around 250 meters
- Length: around 2.5 kilometers (parking lot - Umbrüggler Alm)
- Walking time: just under 1 hour or 45 minutes (ascent or descent)
Finally, we head over to the modern alpine hut building with its large sun terrace and now stunning views. No wonder that "tremendous" is landlord Tomas' favorite word and trademark. Among other things, the Viennese schnitzel fried in butter is said to be just that good.
After food and drink, we finally hike back to the parking lot along the access route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.