Theater Malaria
The beckoning sea in the “Hotel California”
What a hustle and bustle at the "Hotel California"! That's the name of the brand new play by the inclusive Theater Malaria. On Wednesday, it had a magnificent premiere at Theater Phönix in Linz: a fast-paced society that demands a lot from its service providers is portrayed with humor - until everything explodes into poetry. Standing ovations!
Theater Malaria, based at the Diakoniewerk Gallneukirchen, is one of the best inclusive ensembles in Austria. The new production "Hotel California - When the fish kisses the bird" was eagerly awaited. The ensemble developed the play and also performs it themselves. The premiere took place at Theater Phönix in Linz.
The Queen is coming! Things get hectic at the "Hotel California", which offers its guests bizarre things: 100 schnitzels from the turkey still sitting on the roof, unique back scratching during yoga, a princess who nibbles from other people's plates and a janitor who takes his vacation in the middle of the high season.
14 stars in burnout
When it also turns out that a neighbor has to look after the little daughter of the hotel's good soul Pivelli because of the stress, everything escalates: even a 14-star hotel is bound to burn out at some point, Queen or not.
When guests rebel, the hotel is quickly transformed into a magical theater with magic tricks such as crowd-splitting, breakdancing and a waving sea of colourful feather boas. Conclusion: no matter how fast-paced the world of work is, people's longings and dreams must not be left behind.
A special kind of poetry
With "Hotel California", Theater Malaria has created a magnificent new play that is not only highly professional, but also offers the audience - a sold-out house! - an entertaining, wonderful evening.
The standing ovations were not only for the eleven actors and actresses, but also for Birgit Schwamberger-Kunst's direction, guest actress Doris Schüchner and the great musical duo Christoph Schulz and Cimi Czimek. The two filled the quirky hotel with jew's harp, singing and experimental sound loops. Unfortunately, the next performances are already as good as sold out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.