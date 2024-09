Record damage to roads: “Have to triage”

"I spent the whole day today just trying to find a specialist company to help us repair the damaged section of the B146," says Franz Nöhrer, Head of the Structural Maintenance and Geotechnical Engineering Department at the Province of Styria. The Gesäuse road had to be closed to traffic after a rockfall near Hieflau/Gstatterboden. Anyone familiar with the National Park region knows what this means for residents and visitors: long detours.