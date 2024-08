Meadow market guards dressed in stately attire

In 1393, Duke Albrecht granted Bleiburg the right to hold a meadow market. At that time, it had to take place on August 15. As disputes are said to have already arisen at this time, the duke had a town magistrate elected. His task was to ensure law and order. In 1428, the brothers Jörg and Hans Gutensteiner made it possible to enlarge the market square and another meadow was made available. The contract - every year a red bag must be handed over as rent - is still valid today.