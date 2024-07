How to get back to your dream figure after vacation

Good food, little exercise, lots of relaxation: On vacation, you have every right in the world to have a good time. But many people have a rude awakening when they return home: The scales show a lot more weight than before you left, and your pants don't want to fit properly either. St. Pölten personal coach Lukas Grigorescu reveals how you can get back on track to your dream figure as part of the "Krone" series "Fit in summer".