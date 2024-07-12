Hurricane survivor: “Saw my roof fly by!”

The shock is still deep-seated

Alexandra C. has lived on the "island of reefs", as Carriacou is also known, for twelve years. The woman from Graz once came as a diving instructor and stayed for love. She and her husband have been staying in a friend's vacation home for a few weeks to look after her animals. "Luckily for us, it's one of the few brick houses on the island - the wooden house we stayed in before was completely destroyed by the hurricane."