“Tartan Army” – the most peaceful army in the world

After Munich, the city of Cologne also officially thanked the Scots, whose fans - the "Tartan Army" - had also left a lasting impression in the cathedral city. There are said to have been 80,000 of them, twice as many during the EURO in Germany. The "Krone" was present at the 1:1 against Switzerland and experienced why the "Bravehearts" are loved around the world, almost celebrated as "ambassadors of soccer".