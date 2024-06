Tyrolean soccer fans can join in the excitement here

Finally "pack watching" again, as the German European Championship organizers like to say! After the first Winter World Cup in Qatar two years ago largely failed to produce any joint soccer parties, at least in Tyrol, thousands will once again be keeping their fingers crossed for their favorite ball artists for a month from Friday. It's not just our northern neighbors who are longing for a summer fairytale like 2006, when the term public viewing became established in German-speaking countries.