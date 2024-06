Should children be taught to respect authority?

When I was a child, there were two untouchable authorities in my small mountain village (and that was as far as my horizons extended as a child): the priest and the primary school teacher. They were named in this order on purpose, because in a dispute between the two, the parish priest was always right in the eyes of the people because he was endowed with divine, not earthly, authority. Now our primary school teacher was an angel of a man, but the priest was a devil.