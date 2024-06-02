Novak Djokovic squeezes through to the round of 16

He was full of adrenaline and certainly couldn't sleep, Djokovic said smiling in French in the interview on Court Philippe Chatrier: "So, if there's a party somewhere, I'm going! Let's go!" He paid Musetti "great respect. I told him at the net that he played an incredible match. He was very close to winning it." After trailing 1:2 in sets against the brilliant Italian, the top seeded defending champion Djokovic turned on the heat and put on a show of strength in the end.