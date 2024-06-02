Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

French Open

Novak Djokovic squeezes through to the round of 16

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 07:10

World number one Novak Djokovic narrowly avoided a third-round exit at the French Open in a memorable five-set thriller. The Serb converted his first match point at 3:06 on Sunday night to beat the Italian Lorenzo Musetti 7:5, 6:7(6), 2:6, 6:3, 6:0.

comment0 Kommentare

The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner had to fight for four and a half hours to reach the round of 16. There he will meet the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Lorenzo Musetti. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Lorenzo Musetti.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

He was full of adrenaline and certainly couldn't sleep, Djokovic said smiling in French in the interview on Court Philippe Chatrier: "So, if there's a party somewhere, I'm going! Let's go!" He paid Musetti "great respect. I told him at the net that he played an incredible match. He was very close to winning it." After trailing 1:2 in sets against the brilliant Italian, the top seeded defending champion Djokovic turned on the heat and put on a show of strength in the end.

Djokovic sets Federer record
With his 369th victory in a Grand Slam match, the 37-year-old Serb equaled the record of Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer. With his 24 Grand Slam tournament victories, he has long since surpassed Federer (20) and Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal (22).

(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Djokovic said before his first serve in the Stade Roland Garros that he was starting this year in Paris with "low expectations and high hopes". The former dominator on the tour has not yet found his rhythm this season and has not yet won a tournament. "Of course that affects me," Djokovic admitted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf