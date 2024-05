The life of its founder is as interesting, exciting and surprising as the GailtalMuseum: Georg Essl I, whose ancestors came from Saxony and came to the Gailtal because of their Protestant faith, came from an idyllic youth as a goatherd on the Reißkofel to the imperial army, but returned to the farm after the death of his brother, only to later go abroad because of an unrequited childhood love. He also got to know Egypt and Palestine with the Jewish traveling teacher Rabbi Weissmann. A love of history grew in the young Gailtaler, which would later culminate in a passion for collecting.