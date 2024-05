This is how criminal tourists from the East plunder

The young defendant comes from the Republic of Moldova, so he lives thousands of kilometers away from Klagenfurt. But just as others commute to work, he made the long journey for a completely different purpose - to earn a living here as a professional burglar. It took some time before the skinny 26-year-old was caught. And it was similar to the coup that once took place with the Minister for the Constitution, Karoline Edstadtler.