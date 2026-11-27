Gruber has submitted a list of eight potential locations to the Ministry of Finance. The locations he is considering are the Sudhaus, the former post office, the imperial stables, the Sissi Restaurant along with the closed-off spaces of the former Libro, the Trinkhalle, the Lehar Theater, the Johann Nestroy School, and the four-star superior Hotel Villa Seilern. “These are my proposals for discussion. I also included Villa Seilern on the list because there are rumors of a sale. I have contacted the law firm in charge and have not yet received a response,” Gruber says, keeping this option open.