The Battle for Poker Licenses
Eight Trumps for a Casino in the Imperial City
After a hiatus of several years, discussions about a casino are once again underway in Bad Ischl. The chairman of the Economic Association in the Imperial City submitted eight potential locations for a casino to the Ministry of Finance. Villa Seilern is also on the list. A roundtable discussion is scheduled to take place shortly before Christmas.
Edwin Gruber isn’t letting up on his plan to establish a casino in Bad Ischl. As reported, the chairman of the Economic Association sees the Imperial City as the perfect location for a casino. “The Salzkammergut welcomes five million visitors every year. Its catchment area extends all the way to Liezen in Styria,” says Gruber. On December 21, the hotelier is hosting a roundtable discussion. His position: “The city of Bad Ischl should not apply to the federal government for a license. However, there should be serious discussion—across party lines—about existing potential, and the possible opportunities for establishing such a facility should be evaluated and examined.”
The response to my idea for a casino in Ischl was very positive. I have now submitted a list of eight possible locations to the ministry.
Edwin Gruber, Hotelier und Wirtschaftsbund-Obmann
Bild: CHRISTOPH PLATZER
Gruber has submitted a list of eight potential locations to the Ministry of Finance. The locations he is considering are the Sudhaus, the former post office, the imperial stables, the Sissi Restaurant along with the closed-off spaces of the former Libro, the Trinkhalle, the Lehar Theater, the Johann Nestroy School, and the four-star superior Hotel Villa Seilern. “These are my proposals for discussion. I also included Villa Seilern on the list because there are rumors of a sale. I have contacted the law firm in charge and have not yet received a response,” Gruber says, keeping this option open.
SP City Chairwoman Ines Schiller is more cautious: “A few years ago, the first casino plans failed. It was said that Salzburg was too close. Nothing has changed in terms of distance. My opinion is that we don’t need a casino. But everything is open for discussion.”
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