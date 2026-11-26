Once again in the Davis Cup, Jurij Rodionov showed a completely different—and much better—version of himself than the one who usually struggles at Challenger tournaments. On that tour, he has reached three finals this year—the most recent of which he won in Bratislava—but when he plays for Austria, he raises his game by two levels. This was also the case in the first set against Rafael Jodar, in which it was hard to tell which of the two was the top-10 player and which was ranked outside the top 100.