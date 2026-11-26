Davis Cup in Bologna
Davis Cup LIVE: Can Rodionov even the score?
Austria fell short of pulling off an upset against Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. After Joel Schwärzler’s opening-round loss to Daniel Merida, Jurij Rodionov also fell to top-10 player Rafael Jodar, 6-2, 0-6, 1-6. As a result, the doubles match was not played, and Austria was eliminated with a 0-2 loss.
Once again in the Davis Cup, Jurij Rodionov showed a completely different—and much better—version of himself than the one who usually struggles at Challenger tournaments. On that tour, he has reached three finals this year—the most recent of which he won in Bratislava—but when he plays for Austria, he raises his game by two levels. This was also the case in the first set against Rafael Jodar, in which it was hard to tell which of the two was the top-10 player and which was ranked outside the top 100.
Jodar had actually started the match well and seemed on his way to a 2–1 lead in his second service game, but then he made four easy errors in a row, and Rodionov managed to do what Schwärzler had failed to do against Merida: He capitalized on his very first break point opportunity and played as if in a trance from then on. He made hardly any errors from the baseline, while it was clear that Jodar was feeling the effects of the 70 matches he’d played this year—the second-highest total among all players after Zverev.
“He can hit cross-court shots for hours,” Rodionov had said before the match, but in the end, it was Rodionov who simply stayed in the rally and made no errors, while Jodar hit the ball too hard and sent it out. Thus, the Austrian sensationally secured another break to make it 5–2, which Lucas Miedler, Neil Oberleitner, Lukas Neumayer, and Joel Schwärzler celebrated on the bench with a collective leap of joy. After 32 minutes, Rodionov served out the set for a 6–2 victory.
But Jodar isn’t in the top 10 for nothing. The 20-year-old, for his part, played an almost flawless second set, in which he placed his shots more effectively. This combination of power and precision proved too much for Rodionov, who was forced into errors and suffered a crushing 0–6 defeat in just 25 minutes.
Unfortunately, Jodar didn’t let up after that; instead, his power tennis continued at an incredible pace. In the final set, too, he gave Rodionov no chance, propelling Spain into the semifinals with a 2–6, 6–0, 6–1 victory over Great Britain, which had eliminated Germany.
Quarterfinals:
Austria – Spain 0–2
, Joel Schwärzler – Daniel Merida 4–6, 4–6
Jurij Rodionov – Rafael Jodar 6–2, 0–6, 1–6
The doubles match has therefore been canceled.
Great Britain – Germany 2–1
Cameron Norrie – Jan-Lennard Struff 6–3, 3–6, 6–2
Arthur Fery – Alexander Zverev 3–6, 2–6
Henry Patten/Neal Skupski – Kevin Krawietz/Tim Pütz 6-2, 7-6(6)
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