The Reds Don't Come in Second
SPÖ Embarrasses Itself: Incorrect Poll Numbers
Yet another serious numerical error has occurred at the SPÖ! Just a few hours after the Salzburg party members presented a specially commissioned poll with surprising results, the market research institute that conducted the survey spoke up: The numbers were simply wrong.
The SPÖ poll on the upcoming state election caused quite a stir in Salzburg’s political circles on Wednesday morning. The FPÖ was in first place by a huge margin, with the SPÖ in second place, ahead of the ÖVP. By noon, however, everything had suddenly changed again.
The Linz-based Market Institute, which conducted the survey, issued a press release stating: “The figures are not correct as reported!” The SPÖ had simply taken the raw data at face value. While those figures were accurate, the institute explained, they could not simply be published as a “Sunday poll.” “This has never happened to us in 30 years,” said Market Institute board member David Pfarrfhofer, somewhat dumbfounded, to the “Krone.”
The ÖVP Is Actually in Second Place
An actual projection by the Market Institute yields a significantly different result: According to this projection, the FPÖ stands at 31 percent and is still clearly in first place, while the ÖVP is in second place with 22 percent. An extrapolation takes numerous other factors into account, such as voting patterns from the last election.
Only then does the SPÖ follow with 17 percent, once again falling short of its historically worst result from 2023 of 17.9 percent. The KPÖ and the Greens each hold 11 percent. The figure for the Neos, at 5 percent, was the only one that was correct.
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