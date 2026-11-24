"This is going too far!"
Olympic champion Lara Vadlau files a police report
Lara Vadlau has had enough! Austria’s 2024 Olympic sailing champion publicly shared a hateful post on Instagram on Tuesday—and filed a police report. The outpouring of support has been enormous...
“There are things that just go too far,” Vadlau begins her video post. “I don’t think hate has any place online. Hate has no place anywhere, and just because people feel like they’re above it all—since they’re anonymous—I’d say it’s time we took a stand and reported this nice gentleman.”
So Vadlau went to the police station. There, she explained the situation to the officers. The doctor was specifically targeted for wearing a mask.
Here’s the post:
“I’m an athlete and don’t want to jeopardize my training progress,” she explains, even though she doesn’t really have to. It makes sense, after all! The three-time world champion from Carinthia is currently fighting her way back to her former strength after a complex knee injury and several surgeries. “Yes, I have a strong immune system, but that doesn’t mean you should expose yourself to unnecessary risk. Besides, your immune system is simply weakened for a short time when you train three, four, or five times a day.”
“Dangerous Threat”
One user, however, didn’t like that at all and responded with an inappropriate comment, which is now having repercussions.
Vadlau: “The police inspector said this will now be reported to the authorities and will likely be prosecuted because it’s a dangerous threat. The district attorney’s office will take up the case. The man will then receive a letter, and the whole thing will cost him a lot of money. And yes, I hope he learns from this.”
The support for Vadlau is enormous; her fellow athletes Stephanie Venier, Anna Gandler, and Dieter Kalt also reacted to the incident with a thumbs-up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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