“I’m an athlete and don’t want to jeopardize my training progress,” she explains, even though she doesn’t really have to. It makes sense, after all! The three-time world champion from Carinthia is currently fighting her way back to her former strength after a complex knee injury and several surgeries. “Yes, I have a strong immune system, but that doesn’t mean you should expose yourself to unnecessary risk. Besides, your immune system is simply weakened for a short time when you train three, four, or five times a day.”