“I could definitely see them being interested,” Didi Hamann agrees. And why would the LASK striker be a good fit for Bayern? “What could certainly speak in Kalajdzic’s favor is that he’s a player who will help you beyond just three or four months—someone who definitely won’t complain if he’s on the bench behind Kane. And at some point, they’ll need someone to replace Kane or bring something new to the table. “With his height, he brings something to the table that few others have,” says Hamann.