As a backup for Kane:
Kalajdzic to Bayern? “I could imagine…”
Sasa Kalajdzic as a replacement and backup for the injured Harry Kane at Bayern Munich? If former players Marko Stankovic and Didi Hamann are to be believed, it’s a perfectly realistic scenario. On the Sky Sport Austria podcast “Hamann & Stankovic – The Soccer Podcast,” the two experts explained why the Austrian national team player would be a good fit for Munich as early as January.
Bayern is currently facing a difficult situation. Of all people, their goal-scoring machine Harry Kane has suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle and will now be sidelined for several months. It’s quite possible that the record champions will have to respond to this during the winter transfer window—and turn their attention to Austria in the process?
“Harry Kane is the kind of player you can’t replace because he has a very unconventional way of playing,” expert Stankovic points out, but he also adds: “However, in my view, you need two players up front right now—and you have to sign them. You need a creative player, and you need a true No. 9 who has depth and who’ll go through a wall. As a backup, Sasa Kalajdzic actually comes to mind.”
Hamann Can Also See a Transfer Happening
Kalajdzic, who has consistently impressed recently both at LASK and on the national team—and who also knows how to win people over with his skills off the field—would certainly be a player who could fit into Vincent Kompany’s team. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the Austrian national team player were to catch the attention of the Munich club—especially since he’s currently proving himself in the Champions League.
“I could definitely see them being interested,” Didi Hamann agrees. And why would the LASK striker be a good fit for Bayern? “What could certainly speak in Kalajdzic’s favor is that he’s a player who will help you beyond just three or four months—someone who definitely won’t complain if he’s on the bench behind Kane. And at some point, they’ll need someone to replace Kane or bring something new to the table. “With his height, he brings something to the table that few others have,” says Hamann.
And with Konrad Laimer, they already have an Austrian national teammate in their ranks who has become an increasingly important part of the team. While a return of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is being discussed in Germany, an option that’s more focused on the future than the 37-year-old is likely to be more probable. Kalajdzic could very well become an intriguing name for the upcoming transfer window...
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