State Governor Speaks of an “Urgent Call for Help”

“The province’s word must be kept. And I tell you, it will be kept,” Mikl-Leitner declared. She said she had acted in the interests of the Red Cross and the Samaritan Association. An “urgent call for help” had previously come from the two rescue organizations. The necessary agreements had been sitting on Prischl’s desk since September. On Tuesday, FPÖ Provincial Councilor Martin Antauer criticized SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich’s obstruction: “Hergovich has prioritized party politics over the health of the province’s residents,” he said.