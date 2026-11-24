State Security Investigates
Terror Alert Following Attack on Linz Substation!
This was no prank! An attack on the Linz power grid and an arson attack on an internet provider in Lower Austria have alarmed state security officials.
No one at the State Office for National Security and Counterterrorism believes these were the acts of complete amateurs. What happened? On Monday at 3:34 a.m., there was a flash of lightning at the Kleinmünchen substation in Linz, followed by a blackout. For a short time, approximately 20,000 customer connections were without power. Technicians from Linz Netz GmbH immediately began repairs. By 4:24 a.m., power had been fully restored.
Simple, but highly effective
It wasn’t until later that morning that it became clear the supposed technical malfunction had a completely different cause: employees discovered a rock wrapped in tape and wires. Simple, yet highly effective. The projectile had obviously been rigged to trigger a power outage—which is exactly what happened. A hole had also been cut in the substation’s fence.
The method was certainly not highly professional.
Ein Insider
At first, authorities and Linz AG tried to downplay the incident. It was announced that property damage had been committed and that the police had been called in. But it wasn’t until Tuesday that it became clear that the State Security Service was involved. An insider said: “The approach was certainly not highly professional. We also don’t know whether the hole in the fence is related to this or has been there for months.”
Extremist circles or Putin’s disposable agents?
The only certainty is that the perpetrator(s) also put their own lives at risk. But it may also have been a test to see how the emergency response chain works. For a larger attack. But where do the clues lead? Islamists, left- or right-wing extremists, or so-called “disposable agents” acting on behalf of Russia? Investigations are currently looking into all possibilities.
Arson Attack on an Internet Service Provider
Meanwhile, the police intelligence service is also on high alert because an arson attack was recently carried out against an internet provider in Lower Austria as well. State security officials investigated that case, too.
More than 200 attacks on critical infrastructure foiled
According to intelligence agencies, more than 200 attacks on critical infrastructure have been thwarted across Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The threat posed by Putin’s “shadow war” is, in any case, a highly dangerous reality—because, as reported, there have been several acts of sabotage against substations in Germany this year.
The perpetrators used homemade rocket-like devices. Copper wires were attached to the projectiles, designed to deliberately cause short circuits upon impact with high-voltage power lines—similar to the attack in Linz.
And on top of that, drone terrorism
Added to this is the drone terror attack at Leipzig Airport, which fortunately went awry. A drone loaded with explosives had collided with the wing of a Ukrainian cargo plane loaded with military equipment and ammunition without detonating. An explosion would have been devastating.
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