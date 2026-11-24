The perpetrators used homemade rocket-like devices. Copper wires were attached to the projectiles, designed to deliberately cause short circuits upon impact with high-voltage power lines—similar to the attack in Linz.

And on top of that, drone terrorism

Added to this is the drone terror attack at Leipzig Airport, which fortunately went awry. A drone loaded with explosives had collided with the wing of a Ukrainian cargo plane loaded with military equipment and ammunition without detonating. An explosion would have been devastating.