Freight Fraud
Crooks Use This Trick to Steal Entire Truckloads
In recent weeks and months, there has been a surge in reports from companies and shippers in Upper Austria who have fallen victim to “freight fraud.” Since the perpetrators use this scam to steal entire truckloads of a wide variety of goods, the resulting financial losses are very high.
In recent weeks and months, there has been a surge in reports from companies and freight carriers in Upper Austria who have fallen victim to so-called “freight fraud.” Since the unknown groups of perpetrators use this scam to steal entire truckloads of a wide variety of goods, the resulting financial losses are very high.
There are two variants
Currently, two methods can be distinguished. First, fraud involving fake prospective buyers. Retail and manufacturing companies are contacted via email by supposed prospective buyers. These are actually scammers who slightly alter the email addresses of existing, legitimate companies to conceal the message’s true origin.
With slightly altered email addresses
If this deception succeeds and the transaction goes through, the group of perpetrators hires a legitimate subcontractor to handle the transport. Here, too, the perpetrators use slightly altered email addresses belonging to a real freight forwarding company. The unsuspecting subcontractor picks up the goods from the victim and delivers them to a location specified by the perpetrators.
Variant 2: Fraud via freight exchanges
In this scenario, freight forwarders and logistics companies search freight exchanges for subcontractors to compensate for their own capacity bottlenecks. However, fraudsters also register on these platforms as supposedly legitimate transportation companies—again using slightly altered email addresses of reputable firms. If a freight forwarder places an order with such a bogus company, the goods are picked up from the warehouse but never delivered to their actual destination.
Here’s what the police advise
The police advise all businesses—especially those in the freight forwarding and transportation industries—to carefully check the email addresses of customers and transportation partners for any discrepancies. Often, only the smallest details are changed, such as an “i” instead of a lowercase “l” or a single letter instead of a double letter in the company name: “Always compare the sender’s address with the official contact information on the respective company’s website. If in doubt, contact the company by phone. However, never use the phone number from the email signature—perpetrators deliberately include it to maintain the deception.”
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