The 15-year-old, a first-year student at the tourism schools at the Wilder Kaiser in St. Johann in Tirol, threatened nothing less than a bloodbath. He had—apparently deliberately—chosen Friday the 13th, the so-called unlucky day, for a shooting spree at his school. At least, according to information from the “Krone,” that is what he announced in a text message to a friend. The friend, of course, informed the police.