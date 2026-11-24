Weapons Ban Imposed
15-Year-Old Threatened to Go on a Rampage at a Tyrolean School
A huge uproar at the tourism schools in St. Johann in Tirol (Kitzbühel district): A 15-year-old student sent a text message announcing a shooting spree for Friday, November 13. He was suspended and reported to the authorities, who do not consider him a threat.
The 15-year-old, a first-year student at the tourism schools at the Wilder Kaiser in St. Johann in Tirol, threatened nothing less than a bloodbath. He had—apparently deliberately—chosen Friday the 13th, the so-called unlucky day, for a shooting spree at his school. At least, according to information from the “Krone,” that is what he announced in a text message to a friend. The friend, of course, informed the police.
Incident Downplayed
The principal of the Tourism Schools at the Wilder Kaiser tried to downplay the incident, as did the State Education Authority. In an email dated November 13, he informed parents and guardians that there had been “a threat from a student.” The police had been informed of this and had launched an investigation.
Furthermore, in close coordination with the police, every effort has been made “to eliminate any residual risk and to ensure the safety of the students and all school staff.”
School Closure Not Deemed Necessary
According to the State Education Directorate, when it comes to a potential concrete threat, the police’s assessment following an investigation is decisive in such cases. Closing the school was not deemed necessary.
Not the first incident
At the school’s request, the State Education Directorate temporarily suspended the student for 14 days. The suspension was originally set to last until November 27. According to the State Education Directorate, the final duration of the suspension is currently being reviewed. Furthermore, this was not the first disciplinary incident involving the student.
Searches were also conducted in various areas associated with the student, but no weapons were found anywhere.
Stefan Eder, Sprecher Tiroler Polizei
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
“No Concrete Threat,” but a Second Threatening Text Message
The principal further emphasized in the email “that, based on the current status of the investigation, no concrete and immediate threat could be established.” Classes therefore resumed the following Monday.
According to information from “Krone,” there was reportedly another text message from the 15-year-old. In it, he allegedly announced that he would shoot a teacher.
Charges filed, suspect remains free
Stefan Eder, press spokesman for the Tyrolean police, confirmed to the “Krone” that a dangerous threat had been made by a student of legal age. “Searches were also conducted in various areas associated with the student, but no weapons were found anywhere,” Eder continued. A provisional weapons ban was imposed on the boy, and he was charged but remains free. The investigation is, of course, still ongoing.
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