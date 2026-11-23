The doctored image shows Huang striking the famous Trump pose. But instead of a fist, he’s holding up a bra—apparently alluding to his affairs. According to U.S. media reports, Trump personally reached out to board members of the tech giant and lobbied on Huang’s behalf. “Nvidia’s board of directors made the right and appropriate decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia to ensure the success and prosperity not only of the company but of the entire American economy,” Trump stated in one of his posts.