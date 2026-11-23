Trump Posts Bra Photo
Frenetic Welcome at Nvidia for Cheating CEO
Jensen Huang is allowed to return to the helm of Nvidia—despite an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. At the tech giant’s headquarters, the cheating CEO was greeted with a frenetic welcome. Donald Trump also had a particularly remarkable welcome gift ready for his “friend” …
Unforgettable is the pose Trump struck after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt. A bullet grazed his ear, and Secret Service agents then dragged him off the campaign stage in Pennsylvania, while the U.S. president raised his fist in the air and shouted “Fight, fight, fight” to his shocked supporters.
Trump Posts Photo of Nvidia CEO Wearing a Bra
The Republican apparently also sees Huang—whose extramarital affairs reportedly endangered U.S. national security—as a “survivor.” As a survivor of an assassination attempt. At least that’s what a post on his Truth Social platform suggested after it became known that the powerful executive would be allowedto return tohis position.
The doctored image shows Huang striking the famous Trump pose. But instead of a fist, he’s holding up a bra—apparently alluding to his affairs. According to U.S. media reports, Trump personally reached out to board members of the tech giant and lobbied on Huang’s behalf. “Nvidia’s board of directors made the right and appropriate decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. The country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia to ensure the success and prosperity not only of the company but of the entire American economy,” Trump stated in one of his posts.
The U.S. government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return poses “a risk to national security.” Speaking to reporters, he stated that he wanted to protect the “geniuses” of our time. “Personally, I can say: I’ve gotten to know Jensen—he’s a great patriot and a national treasure.”
However, an internal investigation should be completed. “Congratulations to Jensen, the Nvidia board of directors, the American people—and, in fact, the whole world!”
Regarding concerns that Huang might have been involved in illegal chip shipments to China, Trump told CNBC: “He certainly knew nothing about it. At least, that was our very strong impression.” Huang’s return sparked a veritable fireworks display on the stock markets, with Nvidia’s stock price rising at times by more than 30 percent.
Critics, however, are upset by the presidential interference. It remains unclear just how much Huang actually knew. The only thing that’s certain is that he lied, Democrats argue. But criticism is also coming from the Republican side. Nvidia should have ignored “the government’s inexplicable desire to save Huang,” said Representative Don Bacon, for example.
The tech billionaire was exploited by a Chinese spy, Bacon said. “Congress must get to the bottom of this,” he added. “We can’t say we want to win the AI race and then hand our best technology over to China.”
Meanwhile, Huang received a frenetic welcome on Monday at Nvidia in Santa Clara, California, as videos on social media show (see above). Employees welcomed their new-old boss with standing ovations and chants of “Jensen.” Huang expressed his gratitude for the “second chance” and assured them, “The second time around, I’ll be a better CEO for you.”
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