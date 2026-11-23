Court of Auditors Proposal
“Streamlining”: WKÖ Chief Eliminates 100 Committees
Martha Schultz has been at the helm of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber for a year—and following cost-cutting measures regarding staff, she is now streamlining the 683 professional organizations as well. The decision is expected to be made as early as Thursday in the Economic Parliament; the “Krone” has the details.
Does a small-scale transporter have different needs than a larger transporter and therefore require its own committee within the Chamber? Is it really necessary for Burgenland, Lower Austria, and Styria to have a separate representative body dedicated solely to the wine trade, even though there’s already an agricultural trade association? And why is Vienna the only federal state with a shoemakers’ guild? A total of 683 specialized organizations at the state and federal levels currently address the concerns of local entrepreneurs—at least 100 of them are now set to fall victim to budget cuts.
Implementation Must Wait
“In doing so, we are following the recommendations of the Court of Auditors and further streamlining the structures of the Chamber of Commerce organization,” says WKÖ President Martha Schultz, setting the course. The cost-cutting measure is expected to be approved by the Economic Parliament on Thursday; reportedly, approval from the states has already been secured.
According to Schultz, which committees will be merged or eliminated in the future will be determined through an internal “structured process.” This process will begin “immediately”—though, for electoral reasons, the results cannot be implemented until 2030.
Further cost-cutting measures up for a vote
Two additional far-reaching reform measures are also expected to be approved on Thursday: Chamber reserves are to be capped at 100 percent of annual personnel and operating expenses. Professional organizations with excessively high reserves will be required to gradually reduce them starting in 2028. The funds thus freed up are to benefit member businesses through lower dues, discounts, and educational and service offerings.
Second, services are to be consolidated and will no longer be required to be offered by all nine state organizations and the federal government. In conjunction with this, a gradual reduction in Chamber Contribution 2 is planned starting in 2028: The Federal Chamber’s assessment rate will drop from 0.12 to 0.10 percent, with the goal of permanently reducing the financial burden on members by 100 million euros per year starting in 2030.
Also part of the reform: The think tank oecolution will be liquidated by the end of 2026—it had been founded in 2022 by the current ÖVP State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner, who served as its managing director until 2025.
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