Does a small-scale transporter have different needs than a larger transporter and therefore require its own committee within the Chamber? Is it really necessary for Burgenland, Lower Austria, and Styria to have a separate representative body dedicated solely to the wine trade, even though there’s already an agricultural trade association? And why is Vienna the only federal state with a shoemakers’ guild? A total of 683 specialized organizations at the state and federal levels currently address the concerns of local entrepreneurs—at least 100 of them are now set to fall victim to budget cuts.