Four years of construction
Largest investment in the hospital’s history
From 2029 to 2033, 82.4 million euros will be invested in the modernization of the Braunau Hospital. Among other things, the therapy center, institutional kitchen, and outpatient clinics will be rebuilt. The main entrance will be lowered, making it completely accessible.
Just two years after the completion of work on “Building 10,” the next major investment package for the Braunau Hospital was finalized. With a cost of 82.4 million euros, the “Franzikus” project is the most expensive ever. The project will include a new therapy center, a new institutional kitchen, new facilities for outpatient clinics, the FraCampus nursing school, and childcare, as well as a training and event area. In addition, 83 staff offices will be constructed. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2029, with completion planned for 2033.
The “Franziskus” construction phase is a true milestone in the history of our hospital.
Erwin Windischbauer, Klinikum-Geschäftsführer
As early as next year, the project planning and specialized planning services will be put out to bid. “The ‘Franziskus’ construction phase is a true milestone in the history of our hospital. With this expansion, the state is clearly committing to the Braunau location and to providing the best possible regional care for patients close to their homes,” says Managing Director Erwin Windischbauer.
State Covers 90% of the Costs
The state is shouldering the lion’s share of the financing, covering 90 percent of the costs. The Franciscan Sisters of Vöcklabruck are contributing the remainder. Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) stated during the presentation of the plans: “We are making a clear commitment to the Braunau Hospital and strengthening an important healthcare hub in the Innviertel region.”
Expansion of Childcare
In addition to the new staff quarters, a new childcare program is also planned. Currently, employees’ children must be cared for outside the hospital in a rented building. That will change after the renovation. To this end, the program is set to double its capacity to 40 spots. Access to the hospital will also be made easier for wheelchair users and people with mobility impairments. The main entrance will be lowered. “The people in the region need this facility, and the employees need good working conditions to be able to do their important work,” explains Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP).
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