Expansion of Childcare

In addition to the new staff quarters, a new childcare program is also planned. Currently, employees’ children must be cared for outside the hospital in a rented building. That will change after the renovation. To this end, the program is set to double its capacity to 40 spots. Access to the hospital will also be made easier for wheelchair users and people with mobility impairments. The main entrance will be lowered. “The people in the region need this facility, and the employees need good working conditions to be able to do their important work,” explains Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP).