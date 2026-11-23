“It has become clear that there are countries like Saudi Arabia or Russia that have simply set their positions in stone. They didn’t want to budge a millimeter on the issue that fossil fuels must remain part of the mix, that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed—and at the end of the day, that’s what caused it to fail,” Totschnig explained on Monday on the “Ö1 Morgenjournal.” He is certain: “It was important that the Union took a stand here.” Anything else would have been a step backward.