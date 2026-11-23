A New Tone from the ÖVP?
Minister Totschnig Commits to E-Mobility
Climate and Environmental Protection Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) is taking a combative stance following the failure of COP31 in Antalya —and striking a new tone. Arguing that dependence on fossil fuels must be urgently curbed, he has now spoken out clearly in favor of e-mobility.
The positions in Antalya, Turkey, were so entrenched that even the EU’s flexible proposals could no longer bridge the divide. There was room for compromise on climate finance, climate change adaptation, and the phase-out of fossil fuels. But nothing could be achieved.
“It has become clear that there are countries like Saudi Arabia or Russia that have simply set their positions in stone. They didn’t want to budge a millimeter on the issue that fossil fuels must remain part of the mix, that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed—and at the end of the day, that’s what caused it to fail,” Totschnig explained on Monday on the “Ö1 Morgenjournal.” He is certain: “It was important that the Union took a stand here.” Anything else would have been a step backward.
A 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gases—is that realistic?
To ensure that the phase-out of oil and gas actually succeeds, it is to take place in stages. By 2040, greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by 90 percent. “We are the most ambitious of all as the European Union,” the minister said, praising the alliance. And he assured: “Intensive work is being done across all sectors to phase out fossil fuels.”
This year’s extremely dry summer brought home the urgent need for action in all its severity. “It’s about quality of life; it’s about the health of the population. That’s why we, as the European Union, demanded this so vehemently at the COP,” said Totschnig.
Electric cars are becoming increasingly affordable
There doesn’t seem to be much left today of the “openness to technology” promoted by the ÖVP. The minister sees electric mobility as the solution for phasing out oil and gas. “The market shows where things are headed,” the minister explained. As electric cars become increasingly affordable, many Austrians are now recognizing the benefits. Those with a photovoltaic system and storage, in particular, stand to benefit.
With a wagging finger, Totschnig warned: “We must break free from our dependence on fossil fuels, especially since we’ve seen firsthand in recent years what that means: massive inflation and enormous costs.”
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