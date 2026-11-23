Attempted murder with a car:
“Are human lives valued differently?”
“Is a police officer’s life worth more?” The defense attorney for the 23-year-old Viennese man who engaged in a high-speed chase with police across the Grieskirchen district earlier this year is seeking to have the attempted murder charge dismissed. The trial against the speeder, who has 11 prior convictions, is scheduled to last two days.
On June 1, the chase after the driver of the black BMW stretched from Kallham—where he was caught speeding at 125 in a 70 zone—to Aistersheim, before an accident brought the Viennese man to a halt; his attempt to flee in a construction vehicle failed. “I did something stupid, but I never intended to kill or injure anyone,” says the defendant, who has partially admitted to the charges: “If only I had just stopped.”
Flight at up to 230 km/h
Since then, the 23-year-old has been in pretrial detention and is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He allegedly tried to force a police car off the road while fleeing from the patrol at speeds of up to 230 km/h.
Plea of Guilt to Resisting Arrest and Assault
“The police officers were driving behind him and could have called off the pursuit at any time,” says defense attorney Andreas Mauhart. His client will plead guilty to endangering others and resisting arrest, but not to attempted murder. Furthermore, the charges relate only to the officers, not to other drivers who were endangered by the 23-year-old’s behavior. “It’s hard to understand why attempted murder charges weren’t filed against him in those cases. It seems like a double standard is being applied.”
“He didn’t care about anything”
According to the indictment, the 23-year-old—who is alleged to have smoked two joints before driving—attempted to force the patrol car off the road once when the officers tried to pass him at 130—forcing them to slam on the brakes. And on one occasion, he slammed on the brakes from 190 km/h to 50 km/h, thereby endangering the police officers and other road users. “He didn’t care about anything,” said the prosecutor.
“Landmark Decision”
“With eleven prior convictions, you might think he’s a career criminal,” says Mauhart, who then brings up his client’s childhood history: A child of divorce, forcibly taken away from his mother, raised in a children’s home—then drugs, robbery, etc. “He’s no angel; he made every decision himself,” says the attorney, who considers the attempted murder charge—at least in this case—excessive. “This is a landmark decision,” the lawyer tells the jury, because in this case the driver did not drive directly toward other people. “The police officers decided to play Rambo,” says the lawyer, adding: “My client only wanted to flee; he never intended to kill anyone.”” “He thought he’d have to go back to jail, so he fled,” said Mauhart. This is because his client was under the influence of drugs, didn’t have a driver’s license, and had been released from prison on probation.
Car Chase Reenacted
So far, neither the defendant nor his underage passenger—who repeatedly threw items out of the vehicle during the car chase—has made a statement regarding the incident. Several witnesses, including the police officers involved, have been summoned, and the video of the car chase will also be shown—the verdict is expected next week.
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read the original article here.
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