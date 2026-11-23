“Landmark Decision”

“With eleven prior convictions, you might think he’s a career criminal,” says Mauhart, who then brings up his client’s childhood history: A child of divorce, forcibly taken away from his mother, raised in a children’s home—then drugs, robbery, etc. “He’s no angel; he made every decision himself,” says the attorney, who considers the attempted murder charge—at least in this case—excessive. “This is a landmark decision,” the lawyer tells the jury, because in this case the driver did not drive directly toward other people. “The police officers decided to play Rambo,” says the lawyer, adding: “My client only wanted to flee; he never intended to kill anyone.”” “He thought he’d have to go back to jail, so he fled,” said Mauhart. This is because his client was under the influence of drugs, didn’t have a driver’s license, and had been released from prison on probation.