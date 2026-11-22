"Krone" Drawing Contest
Christmas: Send Us Your Kids’ Drawings!
Christmas is a time of little miracles—and often our little ones see them much more clearly than we adults do. That’s why we’re launching the “Krone” Drawing Contest: Send us your children’s most beautiful drawings and let’s marvel together at magical “Christmas miracles”!
When the days grow shorter, candles cast a warm glow, and the scent of cookies wafts through the house, a very special time begins once again. A time full of anticipation, imagination, and many little Christmas miracles. But here’s the thing: we adults have often lost the ability to recognize this magic.
But those who do have it are our children: the most beautiful Christmas worlds take shape in their little, imaginative minds. From snowflakes dancing merrily as they fall to the ground, to pets that start talking under the Christmas tree, all the way to a trip to a colorful enchanted forest with Grandma and Grandpa to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.
“Krone” Drawing Contest
It’s exactly dreams like these that help us grown-ups rediscover the magic of Christmas.
That’s why we’re launching the big “Krone” Drawing Contest: Send us the drawings of your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—let’s work together to bring the most beautiful “Christmas miracles” to life and bring a bit of childlike magic back into our everyday lives!
Children can participate through their legal guardians: All participants will receive a personalized bookmark as a thank-you, and the top three winners will receive great prizes. We’ll also publish the three most beautiful drawings in our“Krone Bunt”before Christmas!
Here are the prizes
Specifically, the three grand prize winners can look forward to the following adventures with their families:
1st Place: a two-night stay for the whole family at the“Ski Austria Academy”in St. Christoph am Arlberg in Tyrol
2nd place: a 2027“Family Fun Friday” annual packagefrom Cineplexx: Look forward to many movie afternoons together for young and old—including a sweet surprise in the “Family Fun Friday” package. Plus, you’ll receive a Thalia gift card worth 100 euros.
3rd Place: Four tickets to a performance of the new “Cinema of Dreams” show by“Holiday on Ice”in Vienna, plus aThalia gift card worth 100 euros
Enter the “Krone” art contest—online or by mail. See below for all the details:
- You can enter online using this form:
- By mail
Alternatively, you’re also welcome to send us your child’s drawing by mail: Please send the drawing to us by December 4 to the Kronen Zeitung, attn: “Weihnachtswunder,” Muthgasse 2, 1190 Vienna.
We look forward to receiving your drawings! But please note: AI-generated entries are not eligible to participate.
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read the original article here.
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