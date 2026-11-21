Drivers are at odds
F1 dispute escalates: “I won’t stand for this!”
Will there be a clash right at the start of the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas early Sunday morning (5 a.m. CET/live on the sportkrone.at live ticker)? Mercedes driver George Russell is on the front row alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The two had already clashed during practice—and now Russell has leveled harsh criticism at Verstappen.
“I’m not just going to accept someone treating me so unfairly and then acting like he’s bigger and better than everyone else. So yeah, someone has to stand up to this guy,” Russell said of Verstappen. In the drivers’ standings, both are still battling for second place; currently, the Red Bull star holds a 17-point lead over the Englishman.
“Maybe they’ll take each other out”
Verstappen and Russell are practically best enemies in Formula 1. “Maybe they’ll take each other out—then we’ll have some great entertainment,” says Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff with a wink.
One thing is certain: Both the Dutchman and the Brit have a good shot at victory. Since the return of the premier class of motorsport in Las Vegas, a driver from the front row has always won.
Here’s the starting grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
A Tense Moment in Practice
In the final practice session, the two got so close that a crash seemed inevitable for a moment. Verstappen had initially been weaving in front of Russell, before the Brit showed no mercy on the inside line in the following corner, nearly sending Verstappen crashing into the track barrier. Complaints over the radio were quick to follow, and Verstappen ultimately received a warning.
Only Sixth on the Grid Despite Setting the Fastest Time
The fastest driver in qualifying was the new world champion, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes). However, because the Italian had his sixth internal combustion engine installed for the third-to-last race of the season, he must drop five spots on the starting grid and will start the race from sixth place. Only four engines are permitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.