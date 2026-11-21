Drunk Driving Accident with Consequences
FPÖ City Council Member Causes Crash with a Blood Alcohol Level of 1.9 Promille
With a blood alcohol level of 1.9 per mille, an FPÖ city council member from the Wiener Neustadt district in Lower Austria veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into an oncoming car. Two people were injured.
Two weeks ago, a drunk driver with a blood alcohol level of 1.9 per mille caused an accident that left two people injured in the Lilienfeld district. It has now come to light that the driver was an FPÖ city council member from the Wiener Neustadt district.
The politician was traveling toward Kalte Kuchl around 5:30 p.m. when he veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the other vehicle. The driver of the oncoming vehicle and the politician’s passenger sustained minor injuries.
The fire department was alerted at 6:00 p.m. and responded with nine firefighters and two vehicles. The vehicles involved in the accident had to be secured using a winch and moved to the side of the road. Police and emergency medical services were also on the scene. After about an hour, the firefighters had completed their work.
Mayor: “Not a trivial offense”
The FPÖ state party confirmed the incident in response to an inquiry from the “Krone.” The ÖVP mayor of the politician’s home municipality is taking a cautious stance. “This is no trivial offense. But no one is immune to making mistakes,” says the mayor.
Of course, something like this shouldn’t happen. The mayor does not want to draw any political conclusions from this. He said they work well with the opposition parties and do not want to destroy that relationship. He views the incident as a private matter. “How his work proceeds from here will be up to him,” the mayor explained.
SPÖ Politician Caught Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level of 2.8 Promille
Back in late July, a 65-year-old SPÖ municipal council member from the Baden district was also involved in a traffic accident while under the influence of alcohol, just a few kilometers away. Another driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. According to reports at the time, the SPÖ politician had a blood alcohol level of approximately 2.8 per mille. His driver’s license was also revoked.
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