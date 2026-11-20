The illegal cosmetic procedures in a basement in Wiener Neustadt—which were uncovered back in February, as reported by the “Krone” —appear to be far more widespread than initially assumed. According to investigations by the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office, three women aged 31, 37, and 60 are alleged to have performed a total of 180 procedures on 114 people since at least July 2025—without the necessary medical authorization.