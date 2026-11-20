Illegal Procedures
Lower Austria: 23 Injured After Cosmetic Surgeries in a Basement
Botox, lip augmentation, and even breast and buttock procedures: The extent of the illegal cosmetic procedures performed in a basement in Wiener Neustadt is becoming increasingly clear. So far, 114 clients have been identified, 23 of whom were injured, some seriously.
The illegal cosmetic procedures in a basement in Wiener Neustadt—which were uncovered back in February, as reported by the “Krone” —appear to be far more widespread than initially assumed. According to investigations by the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office, three women aged 31, 37, and 60 are alleged to have performed a total of 180 procedures on 114 people since at least July 2025—without the necessary medical authorization.
From lip augmentation to buttock procedures
The range of procedures offered was broad: In addition to Botox and hyaluronic acid injections, the accused are also alleged to have performed breast and buttock augmentations. In addition, substances for weight loss that are not approved in Austria at all were apparently injected. Clients were recruited through social media and word of mouth, among other channels.
Cosmetic Procedures with Serious Consequences
The consequences were severe for many of those affected: At least 23 people were injured—some seriously—during the treatments. Investigators believe the defendants posed as medically qualified professionals, even though they were not authorized to perform the procedures.
Main Suspect in Pretrial Detention
Through the illegal treatments and alleged social security fraud, the women are said to have earned a total of approximately 64,000 euros. During the investigation, cash, coins, jewelry, and a car, among other items, were seized. The 31-year-old main suspect is in pretrial detention. The investigation by the State Criminal Police Office is ongoing.
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