FPÖ vs. ÖVP
EU Applies Pressure: Dispute Over Wind Power Exclusion Zones
In Upper Austria, the dispute over wind power is intensifying. While the EU wants to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy, FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner is sticking to large-scale exclusion zones. SPÖ leader Martin Winkler calls it a “dangerous threat.”
The dispute over wind power in Upper Austria is entering the next round. While a shift in course is emerging within the ÖVP under the new State Councilor for Economic Affairs and Energy, Christiane Frauscher, FPÖ leader and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner remains committed to the controversial wind power exclusion zones. Now, European Union regulations are also taking center stage in the debate.
One-third of Upper Austria is to be off-limits to wind turbines
Two terms must be distinguished here: On the one hand, there are “acceleration zones,” where the construction of new wind turbines is to be facilitated. On the other hand, there are “exclusion zones,” where new wind turbines are to be prohibited in principle.
As reported by the “Krone,” Haimbuchner intends to stick to the exclusion zones he presented in December 2024 together with the then-ÖVP State Councilor for Economic Affairs, Markus Achleitner. About one-third of the state’s territory would be affected. However, these zones have not yet been legally enacted.
Under Achleitner’s successor, Christiane Frauscher, a different course is now emerging. The new state councilor announced an energy policy open to all technologies, in which wind power will also have its place.
Brussels Calls for Faster Expansion
While Upper Austria is debating potential exclusion zones, the EU is setting clear guidelines for the expansion of renewable energy. The so-called RED III Directive aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the EU’s total energy consumption to at least 42.5 percent by 2030.
To achieve this, member states must designate so-called “acceleration zones.” In these areas, wind turbines, photovoltaic systems, and other renewable energy projects should be approved more quickly. The deadline for this had already passed in February 2026.
Prohibition zones that block the best wind areas and the best sites for hybrid power plants would be a real disaster for Upper Austria’s energy future.
Landesrat Martin Winkler, SPÖ
Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMM
Brussels, however, does not mandate large-scale exclusion zones. At the same time, the directive explicitly provides for the protection of particularly sensitive natural areas during the planning process.
SPÖ Leader Calls It a “Dangerous Threat”
Sharp criticism of Haimbuchner’s plans comes from SPÖ provincial leader and Provincial Councilor Martin Winkler. He sees this as “more than a dangerous threat” and speaks of an “attack on the future of our children and grandchildren.”
Winkler criticizes that Upper Austria has already lost eleven years under the Black-Blue coalition that could have been used to advance the expansion of renewable energy. In his view, it is particularly problematic that the planned exclusion zones could also prevent the establishment of modern hybrid power plants. These plants combine wind turbines with photovoltaics and battery storage systems to better distribute electricity generation and use the grids more efficiently.
“Prohibited zones that block the best wind areas and the best areas for hybrid power plants would be a real disaster for Upper Austria’s energy future,” warns Winkler. The SPÖ’s state party leader makes it clear that he does not intend to simply accept the FPÖ’s plans. The SPÖ will try to prevent the introduction of the exclusion zones “by all political means.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.