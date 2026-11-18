City Council Reaches Consensus
A First: Wels Bans Smart Glasses at the Swimming Pool
An Austria-wide first: At the “Welldorado” swimming pool in Wels, wearing so-called smart glasses will be prohibited under the pool rules going forward. The “Krone” asked around to find out what similar facilities think of this.
From “high time” to “not necessary at all”: Opinions on the planned ban on smart glasses at Wels’ “Welldorado” vary widely (see poll below). As reported, the city council of Upper Austria’s second-largest city voted unanimously in favor of amending the pool rules so that these visual aids with built-in cameras may no longer be worn.
“This isn’t about demonizing new technologies. It’s about protecting people’s privacy and rights. No one should have to worry about being secretly filmed while swimming or in the sauna. As a city, we must take action where we have the authority to do so,” says Green Party City Council member Alessandro Schatzmann, explaining Wels’s proactive stance.
In Vienna, a ban on public transportation, in schools, and in government offices is currently being considered. At the federal level, debates are underway regarding corresponding legal regulations. Likewise, the first calls for a sales ban are emerging.
Abuse is punishable by a ban from the premises
At the state-run Eurothermen, an explicit ban on smart glasses is not an issue. “Because we have clear rules stating that filming and photography with any type of device without consent is not permitted. Abuse of these rules is penalized. Anyone who takes photos will be barred from the premises,” explains Managing Director Patrick Hochhauser.
In the nude area, employees would directly address guests if they are holding a cell phone. “We point out that the phone belongs in your pocket,” emphasizes Hochhauser.
Of course, such technologies have advantages, but also downsides. I don’t have a problem with smart glasses per se.
Karyna Novikova (18)
It’s a good idea to ban these glasses in swimming pools. I wouldn’t want to be secretly filmed there.
Karina Halkovych (18)
The issue is handled similarly at the Geinberg Thermal Baths. “With posters bearing the slogan ‘Relax with Respect,’ we explicitly remind our guests of this rule. Fortunately, they adhere to this guideline,” says Marketing Director Natalie Schwendtner, who sees no reason to tighten the rules.
The Linz-AG baths rely on the vigilance of their trained staff to protect privacy. “We also ask our guests to contact the pool or sauna attendant if they notice that they are being photographed or filmed,” the company stated in response to an inquiry from the “Krone.”
People are already often secretly filming with cell phones. Smart glasses increase the risk. Solutions are definitely needed.
Sophie (25)
I’m deliberately steering clear of AI. Smart glasses are even worse. But if you want to make Elon Musk & Co. richer, go right ahead.
Stefan Hubinger (44)
What seemed unthinkable just a few years ago has long since become reality: With a pair of glasses costing around 100 euros, photos and videos can be taken unnoticed. To prevent abuse, “Welldorado” is now banning such smart glasses. Whether this will actually put a stop to secret recordings is questionable. After all, even ballpoint pens now contain tiny cameras.
Anyone who uses them to photograph others without publishing the images is not necessarily committing a crime. Criminal law has a significant loophole here: there is no clear legal provision protecting people from unwanted recordings. That is precisely where the failure lies—and the far greater problem.
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