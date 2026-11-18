Sympathy for the 23-Year-Old

“I almost feel a little sorry for him. You could tell he was truly sorry, and he certainly didn’t do it on purpose. My grandchildren are older than he is,” said the tenant, who was able to accept the suspended sentence: “I’m glad to be back; it wasn’t an easy time. Not everything in my apartment is finished yet, but it’s coming along. Now the sense of community among the tenants is even stronger than before.”