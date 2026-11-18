New Year's Eve Fire in Traun
“I apologize to everyone involved”
A firework blown off course by the wind caused a disastrous start to the year 2026 on New Year’s Eve in Traun. Seventy-four tenants had to flee outdoors, and the apartment building was closed for months due to renovation work. His trial at the district court lasted just 13 minutes.
“I would like to apologize to everyone involved. I’m not a criminal—it was the wind. It’s hard for me, too.” Visibly dejected, a 23-year-old Hungarian man from Linz had to take a seat before a judge at the Traun District Court on Tuesday morning. On New Year’s Eve, a firework he launched caused a major fire in Traun. The projectile struck a balcony on the top floor, and from there the fire spread to the entire roof within minutes.
Shortly before that, a small firework launched by the defendant had been blown off course by the wind and struck a house. The judge asked the trained chef why he had continued firing despite this. “That was a mistake,” he admitted contritely.
Insulation and gas cylinders on the balcony
“My client made a mistake that evening that had serious consequences. He also admits to it,” argued his attorney, Philipp Wohlmacher, who, however, also referred to it as “bad luck” in this context. According to him, insulation wool and butane gas cylinders were reportedly stored on the affected balcony, which were responsible for the fire spreading so rapidly. “If the rocket had struck a different balcony, nothing would probably have happened at all,” said Wohlmacher, who requested a diversionary sentence for his client.
Shooter Ran Into the Burning Building Himself
The 23-year-old man from Linz reportedly ran into the apartment building himself to warn the tenants, but was unable to continue due to the thick smoke. Seventy-four residents had to flee outdoors that night and seek temporary housing for several months. “I was one of the last to get out. I was already in bed and didn’t even realize there was a fire until the fire department arrived,” said a tenant who observed the trial as a witness. After 13 minutes, the proceedings at the Traun District Court were already over.
The young man, who had no prior criminal record, was sentenced to two months of probation for negligently causing a fire—the verdict is not yet final. The claims for damages are likely to be significantly more serious. After all, the massive fire caused damage totaling nearly three million euros. However, the judge referred all claimants to the civil courts.
Sympathy for the 23-Year-Old
“I almost feel a little sorry for him. You could tell he was truly sorry, and he certainly didn’t do it on purpose. My grandchildren are older than he is,” said the tenant, who was able to accept the suspended sentence: “I’m glad to be back; it wasn’t an easy time. Not everything in my apartment is finished yet, but it’s coming along. Now the sense of community among the tenants is even stronger than before.”
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