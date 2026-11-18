A First in Austria
Smart glasses will soon be banned at Welldorado
The city of Wels is the first in Austria to initiate a ban on glasses with built-in cameras. Following a unanimous city council resolution, the swimming pool rules at “Welldorado” are to be amended to implement the ban.
“Where people are in swimwear and children are playing and swimming, no one should have to fear being filmed or photographed without their knowledge,” agreed the Wels city council members when passing the resolution to ban smart glasses.
Unanimous Resolution
Without a single dissenting vote, the ban on wearing glasses with built-in cameras was therefore set in motion. Now, all that remains is to amend the swimming regulations at “Welldorado.” Exempt from the ban are people who rely on technical assistance for health reasons.
Limited Monitoring Capabilities
“With these glasses, it’s almost impossible to tell from the outside whether someone is taking a photo or filming. The technical means of monitoring are limited, and it cannot be the staff’s responsibility to check every guest to see if they are secretly taking pictures or videos,” explains Green Party City Council member Alessandro Schatzmann, who introduced and presented the motion together with the FPÖ and SPÖ.
First City in Austria
As things stand, Wels is thus the first city in Austria to take such a step to protect privacy. “The federal government has announced corresponding legal regulations. But we don’t have to wait until they eventually come into effect. We can ensure greater safety within our own sphere of influence today. The fact that this motion was passed unanimously sends an important and positive signal,” emphasizes Schatzmann.
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