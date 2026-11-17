First Study
The Digital World as an Economic Driver
When it comes to media art, there’s no getting around Linz: Ars Electronica is a global leader—and also brings significant benefits to the economy. A study by Johannes Kepler University, conducted by Friedrich Schneider, estimates 42 million euros in economic value added
To mark the 30th anniversary of the Ars Electronica Center, the Research Institute for Banking at Johannes Kepler University Linz examined the media festival’s economic contribution for the first time.
The result: Each year, the festival generates approximately 42 million euros in economic output and creates or sustains 353 full-time jobs.
Benefits for Hotels and Restaurants
The largest share, at 28 million euros, comes from day-to-day operations. The Ars Electronica Festival and the Ars Electronica Center have a particularly strong impact. Together with their partners, they generate approximately 12.2 million euros annually for the regional economy. Among others, the hotel industry, restaurants, and retail benefit from this.
The festival alone awards contracts worth approximately one million euros per year to Austrian companies, including those in the event technology and creative industries sectors.
The increased visibility of our offerings and the 30th anniversary of the Ars Electronica Center have attracted more local visitors to the festival this year.
Gerfried Stocker, Co-Geschäftsführer
The Festival as a Magnet for Economic Value
Visitors also generate economic value: they spend approximately 6.7 million euros in the region each year. International guests, in particular, contribute to this with an average of four overnight stays.
Main Square as a Meeting Place
Foot traffic in downtown Linz is also rising significantly: During the five days of the 2026 festival, 83,892 visits were recorded at Hauptplatz, about ten percent more than usual. The Ars Electronica Center attracts around 166,000 visitors annually. Just under three-quarters come from Austria, the majority of whom are from Upper Austria.
The market-oriented division Ars Electronica Solutions also contributes to this success. It recently developed two “Deep Spaces” for the Museum of Science in Boston, creating a new immersive environment for science, exchange, and shared experiences.
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