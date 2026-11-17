Home World Cup in Gurgl
Roster Announced, but Speculation Continues About Feller
Ahead of this coming weekend’s home World Cup in Gurgl, the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) has announced its men’s and women’s rosters. Speculation continues to swirl around Manuel Feller, who will decide at the last minute whether to compete.
For the Austrian slalom teams, this coming weekend marks a highlight of the season: Following the World Cup opener in Levi, they’ll be competing for crucial World Cup points on the challenging Kirchenkar course in Gurgl in front of a home crowd. The women’s race is on Saturday, followed by the men’s race on Sunday (both at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., live on the sportkrone.at live ticker).
It’s still unclear whether Manuel Feller will compete. The Tyrolean will complete additional training sessions in the coming days. A decision on whether he’ll take the start on Sunday will be made at the last minute.
“It’s always something special”
“With Katharina Truppe’s podium finish and Katharina Huber’s top-10 result, our women got off to a promising start to the season in Levi,” says ÖSV Alpine Director Christian Mitter.
The situation is different for the men: “The season opener didn’t go as planned, even though Joshua Sturm showed his potential by finishing third at the halfway point. We know we need to improve and still have a lot of work ahead of us. That makes us all the more excited for the home World Cup in Gurgl, which is always something special for us,” said Mitter. He added: “We want to show our best side in front of our home crowd, but we also know that everything has to come together for that to happen!”
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