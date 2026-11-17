The situation is different for the men: “The season opener didn’t go as planned, even though Joshua Sturm showed his potential by finishing third at the halfway point. We know we need to improve and still have a lot of work ahead of us. That makes us all the more excited for the home World Cup in Gurgl, which is always something special for us,” said Mitter. He added: “We want to show our best side in front of our home crowd, but we also know that everything has to come together for that to happen!”