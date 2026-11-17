Animal Suffering Expected to Continue

It further states: “The court also took into account that, despite repeated consultations with official veterinarians, official orders to take corrective measures, administrative penalty proceedings, and a threat of a ban on keeping animals that had already become legally binding, no sustainable improvement in animal husbandry could be achieved. It was therefore to be expected that the identified abuses would continue in the future and that animals could once again suffer pain, distress, or injury. Under these circumstances, a mere renewed threat of a ban on keeping animals was deemed insufficient to prevent further animal suffering in the future. The appeal against the permanent ban on keeping animals was therefore dismissed as unfounded.”