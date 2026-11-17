The verdict is in:
Angry farmer barred from keeping animals in the future
This is a bitter setback for angry farmer Roland Sch. (41) from Steinerkirchen an der Traun. Although the seizure of his sheep had been ruled unlawful, a recent ruling now means that his barn will remain empty nonetheless. The Provincial Administrative Court upheld the general ban on keeping livestock that had been imposed.
The seemingly never-ending saga surrounding the clearing of the barn at the end of April this year has added another chapter: The Regional Administrative Court upheld the ban on keeping livestock that had been imposed by the Wels-Land District Administration. “This proceeding must be viewed independently of the one concerning the seizure of the sheep,” the court stated, having previously ruled that the seizure was unlawful because it was not carried out quickly enough, even though “imminent danger” had been cited as the reason.
Although the general ban on keeping animals had also been suspended, Roland Sch. did not get back the 66 sheep that had been housed at Pfotenhilfe Lochen, as the district authorities argued that they wanted to await the court’s ruling. Otherwise, the animals would have to be taken there and then picked up again if the court deemed the ban on keeping animals justified. And that is exactly what has now happened.
Problems Have Existed for Several Years
“For an animal-keeping ban under the Animal Welfare Act, the decisive factor is whether, based on a person’s past behavior, it can be expected that this will prevent future acts of animal cruelty or violations of animal welfare regulations. In the present case, significant deficiencies in the keeping and care of various farm animals had been repeatedly observed over several years. These included, among other things, the provision of sufficient feed and water, housing conditions, and the necessary identification and treatment of sick or injured animals. “In many cases, the identified deficiencies led to pain, suffering, or harm, and animals repeatedly died in strikingly high numbers,” argues the Upper Austrian Regional Administrative Court.
Animal Suffering Expected to Continue
It further states: “The court also took into account that, despite repeated consultations with official veterinarians, official orders to take corrective measures, administrative penalty proceedings, and a threat of a ban on keeping animals that had already become legally binding, no sustainable improvement in animal husbandry could be achieved. It was therefore to be expected that the identified abuses would continue in the future and that animals could once again suffer pain, distress, or injury. Under these circumstances, a mere renewed threat of a ban on keeping animals was deemed insufficient to prevent further animal suffering in the future. The appeal against the permanent ban on keeping animals was therefore dismissed as unfounded.”
Barn May Be Leased
The farmer in question is thus no longer permitted to care for animals in his barn himself, but may lease it to other farmers. According to Roland Sch., there have already been several such offers since the legal dispute became public. He had been hesitant, as he wanted to return to farming himself. The farmer—or rather, his attorney—plans to file an extraordinary appeal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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