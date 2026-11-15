7 Fouls in 7 Days: ÖVP Attacks Marterbauer

State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner spoke of a “class struggle debate.” Chamber of Commerce Secretary General Jochen Danninger said Marterbauer was weakening the business climate. Even Marterbauer’s State Secretary for Finance, Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, lashed out at the minister, urging him to engage in “less class struggle and more business-friendly policies.”

VPNÖ Caucus Chair Kurt Hackl described Marterbauer’s economic ideology as “devastating for the region” and accused him of solving economic problems ideologically rather than objectively.