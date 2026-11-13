49% Pay Raise and Extra Bonuses for Zoo Director

The Court of Auditors’ examiners confirm that Hering-Hagenbeck effectively has free rein: There are no target and performance agreements, hardly any documentation or records, and not even resolutions regarding the managing director contracts and their lucrative bonuses. Why are the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the zoo’s supervisory board going along with all this (and, incidentally, violating the Limited Liability Companies Act in the process)? Perhaps simply because, according to the most recent audited balance sheet, the zoo has 34.55 million euros in the bank and thus isn’t a burden on anyone’s pocketbook. Yet.