Frauscher Sworn In
Provincial Councilor for Energy Policy “Without Blinders”
Before the start of the state parliament session, marching music could be heard outside the Linz State House: Following Markus Achleitner’s (ÖVP) resignation as State Councilor for Economic Affairs, his successor, Christiane Frauscher, was sworn in on Thursday. In her first speech, she hinted at her plans and how she intends to do things differently.
The marching music came from her hometown of Weilbach in the Innviertel region; Christiane Frauscher then set the political tone herself: The new ÖVP State Councilor for Economic Affairs, who was sworn in on Thursday at the Landhaus in Linz, intends not only to continue the work of her predecessor, Markus Achleitner, but also to set her own priorities. And she’s starting right away with a particularly controversial issue: wind power.
Frauscher: “I want to enable, not prevent”
While the black-blue state government has so far put the brakes on the expansion of wind energy, Frauscher caught everyone’s attention with a remarkable statement in her inaugural address. Hydropower, photovoltaics, and wind power must be considered together, “objectively, with an open mind toward technology, and without ideological blinders.” Her goal: “I want to enable, not hinder.”
Under the motto “Out with pessimism, in with optimism!”, the former state finance director presented four key priorities for her new role. In addition to affordable energy and strengthening the state’s position as a business hub, she aims to prepare employees and companies for the changes brought about by artificial intelligence, better translate research into economic success, and reduce bureaucracy. “I want to clear the obstacles out of their way,” she promised local entrepreneurs.
New Provincial Councilor Reaches Out Openly to Other Parties
Frauscher also announced a concrete change from her predecessor, Achleitner, regarding provincial holdings: Aside from her seat on the provincial holding company’s board, she does not intend to accept any further supervisory board positions in the future. Control over management is to be left to independent, professionally qualified individuals. She already has candidates in mind, who will be announced gradually. She explained her decision by stating that political responsibility and corporate oversight must be clearly separated. The new state councilor also offered cooperation to the opposition: “A good idea isn’t made any worse by the fact that it comes from another party.”
In any case, Frauscher is setting the bar very high for herself: After 100 days in office, she would like to take stock of her first achievements, she said Thursday during her inaugural address in the state legislature.
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