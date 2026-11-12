Provincial Councilor for Energy Policy “Without Blinders”

New Provincial Councilor Reaches Out Openly to Other Parties

Frauscher also announced a concrete change from her predecessor, Achleitner, regarding provincial holdings: Aside from her seat on the provincial holding company’s board, she does not intend to accept any further supervisory board positions in the future. Control over management is to be left to independent, professionally qualified individuals. She already has candidates in mind, who will be announced gradually. She explained her decision by stating that political responsibility and corporate oversight must be clearly separated. The new state councilor also offered cooperation to the opposition: “A good idea isn’t made any worse by the fact that it comes from another party.”