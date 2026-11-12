Shoddy work as a small act of “revenge” against the state

Hourly wages also rose

He sees the high level of acceptance of undeclared work as the biggest obstacle to combating it. Only 4 percent of those surveyed believed that someone doing undeclared work should be reported, and even fewer would actually do so themselves. The rising cost of living is one of the drivers of the shadow economy. At the same time, the average hourly wage for those working off the books has risen from 17 to 28 euros over the past seven years. Here, too, there are outliers—both higher and lower—depending on the service provided.