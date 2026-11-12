"The situation is very critical"
More than half of all blood donations are missing in the east
The Red Cross is sounding the alarm once again: due to legal requirements and the cold-and-flu season, blood supplies are running low. In the eastern states, levels have already reached a critical point. The “Krone” spoke with the medical director of the blood donation center about the reasons for the recurring shortage.
The alarm was already sounded this July, as well as in March, April, and May, and at the end of last year. The blood shortage in Austria is a homegrown problem. Unlike in the past, male donors are now limited to donating blood only four times a year due to legal regulations (to prevent iron deficiency), while women are limited to just three times a year. Since only about 3.4 percent of people in this country donate blood at all, shortages occur during periods of increased illness.
Cold and flu season is exacerbating the situation
Now, as the Red Cross confirmed in response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the situation has reached “a very critical level.” Especially in the eastern part of the country, blood supply levels have already fallen below the usual 50 percent mark. Since we are in the middle of cold and flu season—and many potential donors are therefore unable to donate—every single unit of blood is crucial. Incidentally, one unit is needed every 90 seconds—and they have a shelf life of only 42 days and cannot be manufactured artificially.
If you’re afraid of blood or needles, you’re welcome to look away during the donation, of course. Afterward, you’ll leave with the wonderful feeling of having saved a life.
Dr. Christof Jungbauer, medizinischer Leiter der Blutspendezentrale für Wien, NÖ und das Burgenland
Using Instagram to “Hunt” for Young Donors
Dr. Christof Jungbauer, medical director of the Blood Donation Center for Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland, also points to demographic change: “Long-time, loyal blood donors are reaching the age limit for donating and are therefore no longer eligible. That’s why it’s especially important to attract younger generations to blood donation now and keep them motivated in the long term.” For some time now, the Red Cross’s Instagram channel has been trying to specifically appeal to younger people with humorous videos.
Austria Is No Special Case in International Comparison
Jungbauer refuses to accept the notion that Austrians are reluctant to donate. He notes that, especially in large cities, it is more difficult internationally to motivate people to donate. Austria is no exception in this regard. However, the medical director wants to allay potential donors’ fears about donating. “You’re, of course, welcome to look away during the donation,” Jungbauer emphasizes. Accompanying persons are also allowed to provide support during the donation, which lasts a maximum of ten minutes, and staff members are on hand to assist those who are anxious. Afterward, you go home feeling great: “Namely, with the knowledge that you’ve saved a life.”
This article has been automatically translated,
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