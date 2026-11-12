More than half of all blood donations are missing in the east

Cold and flu season is exacerbating the situation

Now, as the Red Cross confirmed in response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the situation has reached “a very critical level.” Especially in the eastern part of the country, blood supply levels have already fallen below the usual 50 percent mark. Since we are in the middle of cold and flu season—and many potential donors are therefore unable to donate—every single unit of blood is crucial. Incidentally, one unit is needed every 90 seconds—and they have a shelf life of only 42 days and cannot be manufactured artificially.