Why Fir Trees Might Become Scarce in the Future

Domestic Trees as a Sales Magnet

It is uncertain to what extent this will be offset by imports. This year, about 90 percent of the 400,000 trees set up in Upper Austria come from local plantations. “Importing is becoming less and less profitable due to rising transportation costs; margins are shrinking,” explains the Christmas tree grower, who is also aware that: “People in Upper Austria want local trees, so even the major retailers are making sure they have them in their assortment and that they’re prominently displayed.”