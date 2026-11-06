Why Benko Might Never Have to Go Back to Prison

Judge Norbert Hofer’s decisive statement came on Thursday during the sentencing: “Pretrial detention since September 28, 2026, will be credited toward the sentence,” he said. This is why René Benko, the billionaire bankrupt who has now been sentenced to four and a half years in prison (two of which are not yet final), can continue to hope that he won’t have to see the inside of a prison cell anytime soon—or perhaps not at all.