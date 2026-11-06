Local Vegetables Saved:

A lot of money is at stake: In 2025, farmers in the Marchfeld region supplied around 40,000 metric tons of raw produce worth 18.5 million euros. Retailers have also thrown their support behind domestic produce. The supermarket giant SPAR does not want to use foreign frozen vegetables from the Belgian company for its private labels, and Billa’s parent company, Rewe, intends to “continue to consistently” rely on frozen vegetables from Austria. Pernkopf and Mayr draw this lesson from the situation: Instead of depending on a single international corporation, the supply chain will be “diversified” in the future.

Fear of Competition

On September 24, Ardo announced that it would close the plant in Groß-Enzersdorf in 2027. This affects 190 employees and 50 temporary workers, as well as approximately 500 farms belonging to the Frozen Vegetable Producers’ Organization (ETG) spanning about 3,300 hectares. For the region, this was “the second major blow” following the closure of the Agrana sugar factory in Leopoldsdorf. The federal and state governments offered assistance, but Ardo rejected the aid and subsidy package—partly out of fear of domestic competition—and did not consider a sale of the facility to be realistic. More than 106,000 people signed a petition in support of Marchfeld frozen vegetables.