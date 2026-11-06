Blasting Gone Wrong: Rock Fell on House

Co-owner Speaks Out

Marianne Lebschy is one of the three owners of the affected building: “Since the accident in February 2023, we’ve been fighting to have our building either renovated or purchased by the city of Steyr.” The building had been rented out before the rockslide. “In recent years, I’ve not only lost rental income, but I’ve also had to continue paying the operating costs,” Lebschy explains.