In Steyr-Unterhimmel
Blasting Gone Wrong: Rock Fell on House
In February 2023, two people died in a rockslide in Steyr-Unterhimmel. While those responsible were handed suspended sentences at the Steyr Regional Court on Thursday, blasting operations were once again taking place on the slope in question. A 20-metric-ton boulder broke through a dam and damaged a house that had been cordoned off.
“Successful blasting in the Unterhimmel district,” Steyr Mayor Markus Vogl announced on social media Thursday evening. The owners of a house that has been officially cordoned off by authorities since the 2023 accident are unlikely to fully share this view.
20-metric-ton boulder damaged building
After the explosive charge was detonated at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, two boulders broke through both the three-meter-high dam and a fence. “A boulder measuring 4x2x1 meters and a second, smaller one struck an extension of the closed building,” explained Christian Pürstinger of the Torrent and Avalanche Control Agency, which is carrying out the work on behalf of the city of Steyr.
Explosive Charge Went Awry
The rock was actually supposed to crumble, but the explosive charge appears to have failed. “As soon as the area can be safely accessed, an expert will assess the damage. The costs are covered by the insurance of the contracting company,” said Pürstinger.
Significant Damage
An arcade on the multi-family residence in question was significantly damaged. The mayor added: “Damage to buildings caused by the blast will be repaired as quickly as possible.”
Co-owner Speaks Out
Marianne Lebschy is one of the three owners of the affected building: “Since the accident in February 2023, we’ve been fighting to have our building either renovated or purchased by the city of Steyr.” The building had been rented out before the rockslide. “In recent years, I’ve not only lost rental income, but I’ve also had to continue paying the operating costs,” Lebschy explains.
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